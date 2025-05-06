EU's top political group urges Serbia's President to skip Putin's parade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament (EP) today urged Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his associates not to attend the May 9 Parade in Moscow, organized by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The EPP Group also encourages the Serbian authorities to fully align with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“No European leaders, especially those affiliated with the EPP, should participate in Putin’s parade in Moscow. On 9 May, let’s celebrate Europe Day, not Putin’s parade,” EU lawmakers, the EPP Group’s Spokesman on Serbia, Davor Ivo Stier MEP, called in a press statement.

