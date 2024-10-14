EU sanctions Iran over missile supplies to Russia
On Monday, the bloc's foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles amid the conflict in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Mehr News.
The sanctions target individuals and companies said to be involved in Iran's ballistic missile program, notably including the state airline, Iran Air.
