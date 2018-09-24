EU says e-commerce is important component of Azerbaijan’s economic diversification

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talking about cooperation with Azerbaijan in e-commerce, Jankauskas noted that the EU has both multilateral and bilateral programs in this sphere

E-commerce is an important component of Azerbaijan’s economic diversification, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas during the e-commerce forum in Baku Sept.24, Trend reports.

Talking about cooperation with Azerbaijan in e-commerce, Jankauskas noted that the EU has both multilateral and bilateral programs in this sphere.

“We have Digital Europe Program encompassing all Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan. We work there for the harmonization of the e-trade. But more importantly, we have the bilateral one and we’re just finishing one of the EU-funded projects called Enhancing Development of E-Services and E-Commerce in Azerbaijan. We have done it for about 16 months, spent around 300,000 euros,” he said.

The head of the EU Delegation noted that e-commerce and the whole work done in this sphere is an important component and is going in line and in support of the economic diversification, which is now happening in Azerbaijan.

“In that respect the EU is working in all areas. We work on development on small and medium-sized enterprises, export promotion, agricultural sector and so on. We believe this will help to bring EU and Azerbaijan closer. It is also an important component of what Azerbaijan aspires next – creation of transportation hub here, which can only succeed if properly accompanied by variety of the electronic services,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az