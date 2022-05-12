EU says new deal with Azerbaijan will further boost productive cooperation

EU says new deal with Azerbaijan will further boost productive cooperation

The signing of a new comprehensive deal between the EU and Azerbaijan will further strengthen the productive cooperation between the parties, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar dedicated to Europe Day at ADA University, the diplomat said Azerbaijan is of the EU’s main energy partners, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Today Azerbaijan and the EU have become closer to each other more than ever,” he noted.

Michalko pointed out that the priorities of EU’s cooperation with Azerbaijan also include the transition to digital technologies, the development of rural areas and people-to-people contacts.

