EU says new energy MoU with Azerbaijan underlines strategic role of Southern Gas Corridor

The new Memorandum of Understanding on energy between the European Union and Azerbaijan underlines the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor in diversification efforts, said EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, News.Az reports citing the European Commission.

The commissioner noted that Azerbaijan has already increased the natural gas deliveries to the EU and this trend will continue, with up to 4 billion cubic meters of additional gas this year and volumes expected to more than double by 2027.

“But our cooperation goes beyond that, accelerating the deployment of renewables and addressing methane emissions; these steps will both increase security of supply and help achieve our climate goals,” Simson added.

News.Az