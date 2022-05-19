EU says ready to support Azerbaijan in combating violence against women

The European Union has long been cooperating with Azerbaijan in combating violence against women, EU Ambassador to Baku Peter Michalko said on Thursday.

He delivered remarks at an event dedicated to the role of parliaments in combating violence against women and domestic violence, which was held in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the EU and Azerbaijan are implementing joint projects to ensure the safety of victims of violence.

Michalko stressed that the EU always stands ready to support Azerbaijan in combating violence against women. The EU envoy also praised the role of parliamentarians and civil society representatives in this matter.

News.Az