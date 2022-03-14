EU says signing of new deal with Azerbaijan will contribute to boosting cooperation

The signing of a new agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan will contribute to expanding cooperation, Head of the EU Delegation to Baku, Ambassador Peter Michalko said on Monday.

He made the remarks at an event on the work of the Eastern Partnership program, which was hosted by ADA University, Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The EU ambassador noted that a new deal with Azerbaijan is expected to be signed soon.

“A new comprehensive document will open new doors for cooperation between the parties,” Michalko added.

News.Az