EU says work on new deal with Azerbaijan continues

The work on a new agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan continues, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Baku, said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The press conference held in Baku is dedicated to the celebration of Europe Day on May 9.

The diplomat stressed confidence that the new agreement will bring relations between the EU and Azerbaijan to a new level.

“Relations between the EU and Azerbaijan have strengthened even more since last year, which was marked by the visits of Charles Michel, Oliver Varhelyi to Azerbaijan, and the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels last December,” Michalko added.

News.Az