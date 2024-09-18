EU seeks to strengthen ties with Türkiye, says Enlargement Commissioner

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union aims to revitalize its relations with Türkiye, signaling a possible thaw in their historically strained diplomatic ties. This announcement follows comments by EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, who highlighted the need for renewed bilateral engagement during a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media .

“We are looking forward to taking further steps to revitalise and strengthen our relations with Turkiye,” Varhelyi stated, underscoring that both sides would benefit from deeper cooperation. His remarks highlight the EU’s strategic interest in rekindling ties with Türkiye, a candidate for EU membership, following years of political stagnation and tense negotiations.Relations between Türkiye and the EU have faced significant challenges in recent years, including disputes over human rights, migration and regional security. However, the EU has acknowledged Türkiye's crucial role in areas such as energy, migration management and geopolitical stability, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean.Varhelyi’s comments signal a potential shift in the EU’s approach, with hopes that diplomatic efforts will lead to renewed talks on issues of mutual concern, including trade, climate policy and security cooperation.Turkiye’s response to this renewed interest remains to be seen, as the nation has long expressed frustration with the EU accession process, which has stalled for over a decade. Turkish officials have consistently called for a fair and constructive dialogue, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging the EU to recognise Türkiye’s pivotal role on the global stage.As both sides prepare for further diplomatic engagements, experts suggest that a re-energised relationship could lead to new agreements on migration, trade and joint security initiatives. However, overcoming historical differences will be essential for long-term progress.The EU’s renewed focus on Türkiye comes at a critical time, as the bloc navigates evolving geopolitical dynamics, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the ongoing energy transition.Further details on potential steps to enhance Türkiye-EU relations are expected to emerge in the coming months.

News.Az