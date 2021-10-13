EU shows big interest in Azerbaijan’s transportation potential, President Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is now very actively involved and shows a big interest in Azerbaijan’s transportation potential, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, News.Az reports.

Asked about a bigger presence of the EU in the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijani leader said these issues are now broadly discussed. “During the visit of President of the European Council Mr. Charles Michel to Azerbaijan this summer, we broadly discussed the very large agenda of EU-Azerbaijan. Of course, traditional areas of cooperation like energy, we can only applaud our joint efforts in implementing such a huge project,” he noted.

“Now the EU is very actively involved and shows a big interest in our transportation potential, because we are transforming Azerbaijan into an important Eurasian transportation hub with modern infrastructure which has very diversified routes of communication with the neighborhood. The EU is planning to be part of that. We are also discussing the EU's role in post-war development in the Southern Caucasus,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az