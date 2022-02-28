EU special rep for S. Caucasus thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“Grateful for Azerbaijan’s support to Ukraine,” Klaar tweeted on Monday.

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) have sent medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance.

A plane loaded with medical equipment departed from Baku on February 27.

The handover document was signed by Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky and Acting Chairman of the Board of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov.

News.Az