EU Special Rep. for South Caucasus arrives in Baku
- 30 Jul 2018 08:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar embarked an official visit to Azerbaijan on July 30
During the visit, Klaar will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other officials.
The current state of Azerbaijan-EU relations and its development prospects will be discussed during the meetings.
News.Az