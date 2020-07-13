EU Special Representative expresses concern over tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has expressed concern over the recent escalation of the tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
“I’m very concerned about exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. It is important for both countries to show restraint and to use all channels of communication, both direct and the good offices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Klaar tweeted on Monday.