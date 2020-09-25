Yandex metrika counter

EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus arrives in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus arrives in Baku

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has arrived in Baku on a two-day visit.  

Klaar will hold several meeting during the visit to Baku.

“In Baku for two days of meetings. The EU has a strong interest in peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Important to reduce tensions and return to process of substantial negotiations without preconditions, led by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” he tweeted.

News about - EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus arrives in Baku


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      