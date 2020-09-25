EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has arrived in Baku on a two-day visit.

Klaar will hold several meeting during the visit to Baku.

“In Baku for two days of meetings. The EU has a strong interest in peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Important to reduce tensions and return to process of substantial negotiations without preconditions, led by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” he tweeted.

News.Az