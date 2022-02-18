EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will pay a visit to Azerbaijan next week, News.Az reports.
Klaar will meet with several Azerbaijani officials during the visit.
The EU special representative will arrive in Baku following his trips to Yerevan and Tbilisi this week.