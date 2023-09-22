EU special representative for S. Caucasus to visit in Azerbaijan

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar is expected to visit Azerbaijan, AzVision.az reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

According to the spokesman of the EU special representative, Toivo Klaar's visit to Azerbaijan will take place in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the EU Special Representative is currently on a visit to Armenia.

Earlier, on August 16, Toivo Klaar met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

