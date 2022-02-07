EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar has welcomed the release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Klaar tweeted that this is an important gesture following the quadrilateral meeting last Friday between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President Emmanuel Macron as part of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Guided by the principle of humanism, Azerbaijan on Monday returned eight Armenian servicemen to Yerevan.

Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.

News.Az