EU Special Representative for South Caucasus arrives in Azerbaijan

Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia has arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, during a two-day visit, Klaar will meet with a number of officials of the country.

Notably, on November 13,2017. the EU Council approved his candidacy as the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

Klaar succeeded Ambassador Herbert Salber, who held this position since July 8, 2014.

News.Az

