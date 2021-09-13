EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan
- 13 Sep 2021 13:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 165065
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/eu-special-representative-for-south-caucasus-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan, the EU Representative Office in Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.
Klaar is expected to visit Azerbaijan this mid-week. However, the exact date of the visit has not been disclosed yet.
The EU special representative is currently on a two-day official visit to Armenia.