Yandex metrika counter

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan, the EU Representative Office in Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.  

Klaar is expected to visit Azerbaijan this mid-week. However, the exact date of the visit has not been disclosed yet.

The EU special representative is currently on a two-day official visit to Armenia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      