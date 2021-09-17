EU special representative visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on Friday made a trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the trip, Klaar will witness the traces of the 30-year Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani district.

The EU special representative arrived in Azerbaijan on September 15 to discuss mutual cooperation, as well as regional issues.

News.Az