EU spokesperson says Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine "constitute war crimes"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain and Poland are “entirely aligned in their steadfast support” for Ukraine and agree that aid should be “accelerated in the coming weeks,” Downing Street said in a statement Thursday, News.az reports citing CNN.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Polish President Andrzej Duda met in London and discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO jets, which will begin in the United Kingdom shortly, according to an official UK readout.

Sunak “reiterated his commitment to European security,” the statement said, noting the UK’s recent deployment of its “Sky Sabre” missile defense system to Poland.

Sky Sabre is a medium-range, anti-air missile system that can be used to engage fighter jets, attack helicopters, drones, smart bombs and cruise missiles, according to the British Army.

News.Az