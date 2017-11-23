EU supports Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts towards Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union supports efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The statement came from EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said addressing a meeting with press tour participants organized as part of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, AzVision.az reports.

“I think that the recent meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Geneva, as well the last meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers is a positive sign. We support all efforts on this direction,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az