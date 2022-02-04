EU thanks Azerbaijan for its efforts in increasing gas supplies

EU thanks Azerbaijan for its efforts in increasing gas supplies

EU thanks Azerbaijan for its efforts in increasing gas supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on Friday expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its efforts in ramping up gas supplies to Europe, News.Az reports.

“Honoured to open together with Azerbaijani President Aliyev the 8th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. There is no doubt that the SGC is strategic to the EU’s energy diversification policy & security of supply. In our view, the Southern Gas Corridor is a continuing success story,” the commissioner tweeted.

“I also want to thank Azerbaijan for their efforts in ramping up gas supplies travelling to the EU via the Southern Gas Corridor,” said Simson, stressing that Azerbaijan has stepped up, confirming its reliability and great partnership.

The 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council kicked off in Baku today.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-ranking representatives of the US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan are participating in the meeting.

Moreover, the representatives of the energy companies - bp, BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, LUKOIL, as well as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and other structures are participating in the meeting.

The representatives of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power company and UAE’s Masdar company are also participating in the meeting.

The plenary sessions entitled “Southern Gas Corridor: achievements and prospects. Expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor towards new energy markets, including Western Balkans” and “Energy transition - from hydrocarbon fuels and measures to reduce methane emissions to carbon neutrality: paths, challenges, timeframe” are organized within the meeting.

A press conference is planned to be held following the event.

News.Az