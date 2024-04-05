EU to allocate 270M euros in grants to Armenia

EU to allocate 270M euros in grants to Armenia

The European Union will allocate 270 million euros in grants to Armenia over four years.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, made the announcement at a US-EU-Armenia trilateral meeting in Brussels on Friday, News.Az reports.

She said the EU is fulfilling the promise made to Armenia last October.

Ursula von der Leyen also stressed that the EU welcomes Armenia's efforts in the fight against circumventing sanctions against Russia.

News.Az