EU to consider response to possible new US sanctions against Russia

EU to consider response to possible new US sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, the US congress released the text of the bill targeting Russia, Iran and North Korea, which both chambers of the Congress agreed upon.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has called on the commission to urgently discuss the response of the European Union to possible new anti-Russian sanctions that could be introduced by the United States, media reported on Sunday, according to Sputnik International.

According to a note prepared for the Wednesday’s meeting of the Commission, obtained by the Financial Times newspaper, Juncker stressed that Brussels must be ready to "act within days" if the United States adopts sanctions against Russia "without EU concerns being taken into account."

The possible measures for the European Union to undertake listed in the note include seeking "a public or written reassurance" from US President Donald Trump that the new sanctions, if imposed, will not be targeting EU interests, the media said.

Other option proposed in the note is to use European law to prevent the new sanctions from being "recognized or enforceable" in the European Union, as well as to prepare "WTO-compliant retaliatory measures."

On Saturday, the US congress released the text of the bill targeting Russia, Iran and North Korea, which both chambers of the Congress agreed upon. The voting in the House of Representatives will reportedly take place on Tuesday.

The proposed bill views Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project as a threat to energy security of Ukraine and the European Union, proposing to provide US allies with financial aid to counter alleged Russian influence and possible cyberattacks by Russian hackers.

On Saturday, media reported citing a statement by a representative of the European Commission that Brussels warned Washington about unilaterally tightening sanctions against Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday that Moscow viewed the bill negatively.

News.Az

News.Az