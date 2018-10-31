EU to continue to support education system in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU will continue to support the education system of Azerbaijan at a high level, Alexandra Nerisanu, Acting Director of Cooperation Department of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at a conference Oct. 31 held within the project titled "Support to the Establishment of Ganja Regional Industrial VET Competence Center", Trend reports.

She noted that a lot of people in Azerbaijan have acquired very rich experience, abilities and skills outside the formal education system.

"It must be recognized that the participation of these people in the labor market is very important for the further development of the country. The contribution they make to the development of society can be very large. I believe that citizens should be provided with these opportunities, and in this connection documents should be prepared, and their experience and skills should be officially recognized. After that, they can even continue their education and training," Nerisanu said.

She noted that all this, in turn, can contribute to the fight against unemployment.

Nerisanu added that the EU is very pleased that it supports Azerbaijan in this process.

"The support provided to all levels of education is at the heart of the EU activities in Azerbaijan, and therefore, there is a constant close cooperation with the Ministry of Education," she said.

