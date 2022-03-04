EU to convene another emergency summit on Ukrainian crisis

EU to convene another emergency summit on Ukrainian crisis

The European Union is scheduled to hold another emergency ministerial summit on Saturday as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 9th day, News.az reports citing foreign media.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the UK and Canada, were reportedly invited to the summit.

Furthermore, NATO is planning to host a meeting of the foreign ministers from the member states.

News.Az