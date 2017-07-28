EU to help Azerbaijan in application of compulsory medical insurance

The European Union will provide assistance to Azerbaijan in the application of compulsory health insurance (CHI).

The State CHI Agency reports that assistance will be rendered within the twining project, according to Fineko/abc.az

"The twining project implies improvement of the legal framework and bringing into conformity with European experience. The project period is two years," the Agency said.

News.Az

News.Az