EU to help strengthen competitiveness of horticulture sector in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran

The EU will support strengthening competitiveness of the horticulture sector in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district, reads the agreement on financing the program of activities on Azerbaijan for 2017, Trend cited Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed as part of the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Economy minister Shahin Mustafayev and Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas.

The signed agreement envisages strengthening competitiveness of the horticulture sector in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran Economic Region, as well as further improving the business environment and investments.

At the meeting, the minister noted special importance of mutual visits and high-level meetings in expanding relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

It was noted that the EU is one of the main foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan. The share of the EU member states in Azerbaijan’s foreign trade in 2017 was 42 percent, and in the first eight months of 2018 - 43.5 percent.

There are more than 1,500 companies of EU member states operating in Azerbaijan. Over the past six years, EU member countries have invested about $16 billion in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is one of the countries that use the twinning tool more often than others. It was also noted that 34 twinning projects have already been successfully implemented, and 10 projects are in the process of implementation.

It was stressed at the meeting that Azerbaijan is interested in further expanding cooperation with the EU in the non-oil sector, and Azerbaijan’s very important role in Europe’s energy security was mentioned.

Jankauskas noted the mutual interest in expanding ties. He noted effective cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as the country’s broad export opportunities.

