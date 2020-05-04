Yandex metrika counter

EU to hold video conference for COVID-19 vaccine search

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to convene an online conference on Monday as a global pledging effort to search for a vaccine against COVID-19, Spuntik reported.

The aim is to raise 7.5 billion euros ($8billion) to step up work on COVID-19 prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.

The event’s major objective is to boost global support and attract financial contributions as well as to secure a high-level political commitment to ensuring equal access to therapeutics and vaccines.


