EU to mull phased ban on Russian oil after French presidential elections – reports

The European Union plans to introduce a phased embargo on Russian oil imports due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but substantive talks on this will not start until the second round of the presidential elections in France, News.Az reports citing The New York Times.

The EU has long resisted discussing a ban on Russian oil because of its great importance for Germany and other countries, the economic and political consequences of the embargo for the region, NYT cited sources as saying.

“The earliest the proposed EU embargo will be put up for negotiation will be after the final round of the French elections, on April 24, to ensure that the impact on prices at the pump doesn’t fuel the populist candidate Marine Le Pen and hurt president Emmanuel Macron’s chances of re-election,” the newspaper said.

