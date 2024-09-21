EU to offer Ukraine €35 billion loan financed by frozen Russian assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union intends to provide Ukraine with a loan of up to €35 billion, funded by revenues from frozen Russian assets, as announced during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on September 20, News.Az reports citing UAWire .

"We are confident that we can swiftly provide this loan to Ukraine, covered by the unforeseen revenues from the frozen Russian assets," von der Leyen declared.In her address, von der Leyen emphasized the continuous need for EU support in the face of daily Russian attacks. "The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to €35 billion as part of G7 pledge. This is another major EU contribution to the Ukraine’s recovery," she wrote on social platform X.Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv early this morning. Before her departure, she announced a further €160 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the upcoming winter, with €100 million funded by revenues from frozen Russian assets. "It is only fair that Russia should pay for the destruction it has caused," von der Leyen remarked.The winter will be a severe test for Ukraine’s energy system.The European Union estimates that about half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed, complicating the heating of homes, hospitals, and schools. Russia has incapacitated around 9 gigawatts of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, equivalent to the energy output of the three Baltic countries, von der Leyen noted. "The heating season starts in two weeks, and the relentless Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure aim to cause maximum damage. We will continue to support Ukraine in overcoming this challenge," she asserted.

News.Az