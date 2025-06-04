EU to reveal plans mid-June to phase out Russian energy imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union’s executive branch is set to unveil draft regulations in mid-June aimed at phasing out Russian energy imports by the end of 2027, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On 17 June, the European Commission is likely to unveil a measure to impose a zero import quota on Russian gas, according to people familiar with the matter. The package will also include tools to phase out Russian oil and restrict new supply contracts for uranium and other nuclear materials, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

The EU is moving ahead with a long-held intention to phase out fossil fuels from Moscow after last month publishing a “road map” for severing energy ties with the country that was once its biggest supplier. Russian gas flows to Europe dropped sharply in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but it remains a substantial source of the fuel, through a pipeline via Turkey and shipments of liquefied natural gas.

The EU’s regulatory arm has a policy of not commenting on ongoing work.

The planned zero quota on gas imports — reported previously by Bloomberg News — would allow European buyers to invoke force majeure to terminate agreements with Russian suppliers. It would be directly applicable in all member states, and officials expect its effectiveness to be comparable with a sanctions regime.

The measure would need qualified majority support from national governments and a majority backing from the European Parliament to take effect across the 27-nation bloc.

Under its two-step roadmap, the commission wants to initially ban all new contracts and halt existing deals on the spot market — a third of Russian gas flows to the bloc — by the end of 2025. Long-term contracts will be phased out by the end of 2027.

Cutting the EU’s reliance on Moscow will open the way for US suppliers to send more LNG to Europe, something that President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for.

For now, the bloc remains an attractive destination for cargoes from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant in the Arctic, with long-term contracts signed by companies such as TotalEnergies SE, Naturgy Energy Group SA and Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.

The EU has avoided proposing sanctions in relation to gas flows because opposition from Hungary and Slovakia — which continue to import by pipelines — would deny that measure the necessary unanimous support. Instead, the commission plans to rely on various provisions in EU laws that enable the use of tools requiring qualified-majority backing.

Such instruments are commonly used in trade policy and can be used in energy policy to ensure security of supply. The EU also relied on qualified-majority-support measures to contain a crisis that three years ago pushed energy prices to records following a cut in Russian gas supplies.

News.Az