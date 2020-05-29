EU to support Azerbaijani entrepreneurs amid pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Small family farms in the Sheki-Zagatala economic region of Azerbaijan, as well as micro-entrepreneurs living in rural areas, will receive grants from the European Union (EU) through the EU4Business initiative, Report informs citing the website of the initiative on Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the primary goal of EU4Business is to support small entrepreneurs, taking into account the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-2019). It also provides loans for business through partner banks, as well as training and consultations.

In order to notify entrepreneurs about the possibilities of the initiative, as well as measures for state support of entrepreneurship against the backdrop of the pandemic, EU4Business launched a website on Azerbaijan. It is available in both Azerbaijani and English.

News.Az

