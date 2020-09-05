EU tourism turnover in June down 75 pct from pre-pandemic level

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tourism services sector fell by 75 percent in the European Union (EU) in June compared with February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, said Friday, Xinhua reports.

Eurostat said that among the detailed sectors within the tourism sector, travel agencies and tour operators fell the most (-83.6 percent), followed by air transport (-73.8 percent), accommodation (-66.4 percent) and restaurants (-38.4 percent).

However, a recovery was observed in June compared with April as restrictive public health measures started to be lifted and restaurants began to reopen.

The restaurant sector registered the largest recovery, followed by the accommodation sector. Air transport had only a slight recovery, while the travel agencies and tour operators sector was on the same level in June as in April.

The total services sector in the EU decreased by 16.4 percent during the four months, said Eurostat.

