EU trade chief urges Team Trump to engage in dialogue as tariff tensions rise
The European Union’s top trade official emphasized the bloc’s commitment to constructive dialogue during a first call with U.S. counterparts on Wednesday, ahead of an emergency meeting of the EU’s ministers to discuss how to respond to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič spoke with Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, designated U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, his spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed, News.Az reports citing Politico.

“Cooperation is our preferred option. So, we remain committed to constructive dialogue and finding negotiated solutions, while protecting the EU interests — the same way the U.S. is protecting theirs,” Gill said in a statement. “The counterparts have agreed to meet soon.”

The Polish presidency of the Council of the EU called a virtual meeting of the bloc’s 27 trade ministers to brief them on how the Commission will respond to Trump’s trade offensive, which is also expected to include sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs that could severely disrupt the $1.3 trillion transatlantic trade relationship.

Lutnick, yet to be formally confirmed as Commerce secretary with strategic oversight over trade policy, has also threatened to go after EU business regulations like its supply-chain oversight rules. After his nomination, Lutnick said it would not make sense to put tariffs on products that the U.S. doesn’t produce domestically.


