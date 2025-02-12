EU trade chief urges Team Trump to engage in dialogue as tariff tensions rise

Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič spoke with Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, designated U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, his spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed, News.Az reports citing Politico.

“Cooperation is our preferred option. So, we remain committed to constructive dialogue and finding negotiated solutions, while protecting the EU interests — the same way the U.S. is protecting theirs,” Gill said in a statement. “The counterparts have agreed to meet soon.”