EU transfers €1.5 bln to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday announced that the EU is transferring 1.5 billion euros (1.6 billion dollars) to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets.

Today we transfer €1.5 billion in proceeds from immobilised Russian assets to the defence and reconstruction of Ukraine.



There is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin’s money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live. pic.twitter.com/keDyf9Dzzd — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 26, 2024

“Today we transfer €1.5 billion in proceeds from immobilised Russian assets to the defence and reconstruction of Ukraine,” von der Leyen posted on X.Reiterating EU’s support for Ukraine, she stated that “there is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin’s money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live.”EU foreign ministers approved the payments in late June.The aid is financed by the proceeds - such as interest - from the assets, but not by the underlying assets themselves, which remain frozen. Ninety percent of the money will fund military aid, while 10% will go directly to Ukraine as financial aid.

