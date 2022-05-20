EU transfers 600 million euros to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has disbursed a new tranche of 600 million euros to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Ursula von der Leyen noted that the EU is working on a procedure to provide an additional 9 billion euro loan by the end of 2022.

“Today, we disbursed a new tranche of €600 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine. More is coming - we proposed an additional €9 billion loan for Ukraine in 2022. Beyond relief, we'll work on a reconstruction platform to help rebuild Ukraine as a free, democratic country,” she added.

The European Commission on May 19 announced proposals to grant Ukraine 9 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to maintain financial stability in Ukraine.

News.Az