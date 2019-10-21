EU: Tree planting campaigns in Azerbaijan - great initiative to maintain ecological balance

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Europe, as well as around the world, the appropriate measures are being taken to maintain the ecological balance, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told Trend Oct. 21.

The EU ambassador said that the protection of nature is very important.

“It is the civic duty of everyone to protect the planet, because each of us is a particle of the nature,” Jankauskas noted. “The more trees are planted, the better we will protect nature, and people will lead a healthy lifestyle.”

The ambassador reminded that 200 trees were also planted during the campaign dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service agencies.

“This is a wonderful initiative from the point of view of preserving, improving and supporting the ecological balance of nature,” Jankauskas added.

For implementation of the initiative by Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to plant 650,000 trees in one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of brilliant Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, seedlings of various species of forest and fruit trees were selected.

For the first time in Azerbaijan’s history, such a great number of trees will be planted in one day.

