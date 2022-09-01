EU-Ukraine Association Council to meet on September 5
The 8th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council will take place in Brussels on September 5, according to the statement released on the European Council’s website.
The Council is co-chaired by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
The EU-Ukraine Association Council will discuss the bilateral agenda, namely the implementation of the Association Agreement.
The parties will also exchange views on EU support since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war and Ukraine’s application for EU membership.