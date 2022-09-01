Yandex metrika counter

EU-Ukraine Association Council to meet on September 5

  • World
  • Share
EU-Ukraine Association Council to meet on September 5

The 8th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council will take place in Brussels on September 5, according to the statement released on the European Council’s website.

The Council is co-chaired by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The EU-Ukraine Association Council will discuss the bilateral agenda, namely the implementation of the Association Agreement.

The parties will also exchange views on EU support since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war and Ukraine’s application for EU membership.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      