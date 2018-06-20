EU: Unresolved Karabakh conflict remains obstacle to increasing stability and prosperity in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains an obstacle to increasing stability and prosperity in the region, fact sheet on EU-Armenia relations reads, EU reported.

"The unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains an obstacle to increasing stability and prosperity in the region. The European Union firmly believes that the conflict needs an early political settlement in accordance with the principles and norms of international law. Since 2003, an EU Special Representative has been working to facilitate dialogue between the European Union and the countries of the region and to assist the EU in developing a comprehensive policy towards these countries. The EU, including through its Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, supports and complements the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (France, the Russian Federation and the United States) to facilitate the resolution of the conflict. The EU also promotes peace-building activities across the conflict divide."

