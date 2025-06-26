EU unveils initiative to support eastern border regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission will launch a new initiative aimed at boosting economic development and reinforcing security along the EU’s eastern borders, responding to increasing concerns from member states in the region, an official announced on Thursday.

EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto announced the plan during a visit to Bialowieza, a town near the Polish-Belarusian border, News.Az reports citing Polish state-run TVP World.

The initiative, the Eastern Regions Pact, will provide tailored support for border countries facing increasing challenges, including irregular migration and pressure on defense infrastructure.

It will focus on reinforcing economic cohesion, improving infrastructure and boosting resilience in regions neighboring non-EU countries.

