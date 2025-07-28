EU urges Ukraine to uphold independent anti-corruption bodies; Zelenskyy signals swift action

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Sunday for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to uphold independent anti-corruption bodies, with the Ukrainian leader signaling that supporting legislation could be adopted within days, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," von der Leyen said in a post on X after a call with Zelenskyy.

"I thanked the European Commission for the provided expertise," Zelenskyy said in a post on X after his Sunday call with von der Leyen.

"We share the same vision: it is important that the bill is adopted without delay, as early as next week."

Von der Leyen also promised continued support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

"Ukraine can count on our support to deliver progress on its European path," she added.

News.Az