EU, US expect Putin-Zelenskyy meeting soon, Macron says

European leaders and US President Donald Trump are pushing to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy in the coming days or weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

Macron told reporters that following his recent discussions, a phone call was held between Putin and Trump, during which it was agreed that efforts would first focus on establishing bilateral contact between Putin and Zelenskyy, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“A location will be determined in the coming hours for the bilateral talks, and after that a trilateral meeting between Presidents Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy will take place,” Macron said.

The French president stressed that Western leaders are seeking to advance dialogue aimed at reducing tensions, with the United States and the European Union both supporting direct engagement between Moscow and Kyiv.

