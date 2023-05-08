EU values Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying energy supplies to Europe - Lithuanian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU appreciates Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying energy supplies to Europe, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Vilnius on Monday, News.Az reports.

Landsbergis expressed hope for the conclusions of a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement soon.

"With regard to Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU, I express hope that negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement will be concluded soon. I reassured that the EU appreciates Azerbaijan's role in diversifying energy supplies to Europe," he added.

News.Az