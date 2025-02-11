EU vows to counter US steel, aluminum tariffs with firm measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has pledged to respond to the 25% tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions in trade relations with one of Washington's closest allies.

“I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a Tuesday statement. “Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tariffs follow through on Trump’s complaint that the EU treats the US “very unfairly,” and he often cites the bloc’s trade surplus with the US as a reason for punitive measures. The new rates will take effect on March 12, according to a pair of proclamations issued by the White House late Monday.

The EU has prepared multiple lists of American goods to hit with retaliatory tariffs if Trump moves forward with levies, modeling various possibilities depending on what the initial US salvo looks like, Bloomberg reported earlier. The bloc could move quickly by re-applying duties it first imposed on the US during Trump’s first term.

EU trade ministers will hold a video call on Wednesday to discuss their next steps.

In a speech Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said if the US “leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react to this as one. As the largest market in the world with 450 million citizens, we have the strength to do so.”

Trump cast the effort as one that would help bolster domestic production and bring more jobs to the US, and warned that the rate on metal tariffs “may go higher.”

The US president also reiterated his threat to levy reciprocal tariffs against countries that have levies on US imports, saying those could be announced over the next two days. And he said the administration will be looking at levies on cars and semiconductors, as well as other potential sectors.

News.Az