EU welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation

The EU welcomes the progress made in the border delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The EU welcomes progress made in the framework of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process, based on the 1991 Almaty agreement, and more specifically the protocol signed during the 9th meeting of the border commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday 15 May, leading to an agreement on several sections of the border,” Stano noted.“The EU encourages the parties to take further decisive steps to tackle other outstanding bilateral issues and remains committed to supporting the efforts aimed at bringing sustainable and lasting peace to the South Caucasus region,” he added.The 9th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, on May 15, 2024 on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.During the meeting of the commissions, as per their adopted Protocol of the 8th meeting of April 19, 2024, they discussed the work accomplished and agreed upon a jointly drafted Protocol-Description of the segments of the border line directly between the residential areas of Baganys Ayrim (AR) -Baganis (RA), Ashagy Askipara (AR)-Voskepar (RA), Kheyrimli (AR) - Kirants (RA), and Gyzylhajily (AR) - Berkaber (RA), with an aim of aligning them in accordance with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the framework of the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution, taking into account the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground in accordance with the topographic map of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces of 1976, which underwent the duty procedure in 1979.As a result of the meeting, the respective protocol was signed.

News.Az