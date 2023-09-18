EU welcomes simultaneous passage of humanitarian cargo via Lachin and Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU welcomes the simultaneous passage of humanitarian cargo via Lachin and Aghdam, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on X, News.Az reports.

“Humanitarian supplies are finally underway to Garabagh Armenians. Welcome the simultaneous passage of humanitarian cargo via Lachin & Agdam. This must be now regularised,” Michel noted.

Michel stressed that it is also essential to launch talks between Baku and the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh region on their rights & security, which the EU stands ready to support.

News.Az