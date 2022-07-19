EU welcomes the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, Secretary General of the Council of the European Union Josep Borrell has welcomed the meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Tbilisi, News.az reports.

"Welcome the meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Bayramov Jeyhun in Tbilisi. An important step towards the comprehensive solution. EU is fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus. Normalization/Reconciliation can be achieved only in direct dialogue," Mr. Borrell wrote.

News.Az