EU, WHO deliver medical aid to Azerbaijan

The European Union and the World Health Organization (WHO) have sent 160,000 medical masks and 8,000 protective overalls to Azerbaijan, according to WHO.

Out of 160,000 masks delivered to the country, 10,000 are transparent, 10,000 - protective, and 140,000 - respiratory masks.

The assistance was provided as part of the EU Solidarity for Health Initiative, under which the European Union provides 30 million euros to Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries to help them fight the COVID-19.

News.Az